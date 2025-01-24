Delhi poll: Owaisi claims AIMIM Okhla candidate can 'win while being in jail'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that if Arvind Kejriwal can get bail and contest elections, then AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman can also contest and win elections from inside the jail. AIMIM chairman Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday stated that if Arvind Kejriwal can get release and fight polls, then AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman may also run and win elections from within the jail.(PTI)

The AIMIM chief remarked this while he was campaigning for the party's candidate from Ohkla assembly constituency, Shifa-Ur-Rehman, who has been in jail for his alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

Addressing a public gathering, Owaisi said - "If Arvind Kejriwal can get bail in this country and contest elections after six months, then we will make Shifa win from inside the jail."

Moreover, the AIMIM chief gave an example of George Fernandez to draw a parallel with party candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman, saying that if Fernandez can win the elections while being in Bihar's jail for 'Baroda Dynamite case', Shifa will also win the Okhla elections while being in jail and will become MLA.

"Was there not a Baroda Dynamite case against George Fernandez? He won elections while being Bihar's Muzzafarpur jail. Shifa will also win the Okhla elections while being in jail and will become MLA... The process has been made as a punishment for him. Why Shifa is in jail and why Kejriwal is not in jail? Why did Kejriwal, Sisodia and Amanatullah get bail, but not Shifa and Tahir? ...If Arvind Kejriwal can get bail in this country and contest elections after six months, then we will make Shifa win from inside the jail..." Owaisi asserted.

Coming down heavily on other political parties for slamming AIMIM for announcing Shifa Ur Rehman and Tahir Hussain as candidates, Owaisi said that those who are objecting should be ashamed of it and questioned whether they can't see the MPs in Indian Parliament who have several serious cases registered against them.

AIMIM chief stated, "In India's Parliament, out of the total won candidates, 250 such MPs have serious cases registered against them. Out of 250, 170 MPs have rape cases, murder cases, attempt-to-murder cases, and kidnapping cases registered against them. Of these, 94 are BJP candidates, 32 are Congress candidates, 17 are Samajwadi Party candidates and 4 are Shivsena candidates. They have been sitting in India's Parliament. And the people who haven't done anything, have been put in jail with false cases from the last 5 years. Those who are objecting they should be ashamed of it. (tum chullu bhar paani mein dub maro...) you can't see those MPs with criminal cases in the Indian Parliament, you only see them who are Shifa and Tahir...."

AIMIM has announced Tahir Hussain and Shifa Ur Rehman as their candidates from Mustafabad and Okhla assembly constituency for the upcoming Delhi elections. Both of them have been accused in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8.