e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi records 424 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 7 months

Delhi records 424 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 7 months

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 494 new coronavirus cases. The capital has been recording a steady decline Covid-19 cases since the last week of December.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 16:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
On Saturday, Delhi recorded 494 new coronavirus cases. The capital has been recording a steady decline Covid-19 cases since the last week of December.
On Saturday, Delhi recorded 494 new coronavirus cases. The capital has been recording a steady decline Covid-19 cases since the last week of December. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT photo)
         

Delhi on Sunday recorded 424 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), lowest in over seven months, according to news agency PTI which quoted health authorities. The national capital has been recording less than 500 new Covid-19 cases for two days in a row now. While 708 people have recovered, as many as 14 deaths have been reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to health authorities.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 494 new coronavirus cases. The capital has been recording a steady decline Covid-19 cases since the last week of December.

In an order on Thursday, Delhi’s health minister Satyender Jain asked the number of beds dedicated for Covid treatment in the hospitals to be reduced in view of the plummeting cases of the disease.

 

The coronavirus positivity rate in Delhi has also dipped below one per cent to 0.62 per cent. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi currently stands at 6,26,872 with total recoveries amounting to 6,11,243, while active cases remain 5,044.

India started off the new year with the drug controller of the country granting emergency use approval to Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and homegrown Covaxin of Bharat Biotech. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also expressed the pleasure on the restricted emergency use approval granted to the vaccines by the Drugs Controller General of India ( DGCI).

Applauding the scientists and doctors for their hard work, Kejriwal said, “The approval of DCGI for the emergency use of two vaccines made in India will give a positive direction to India’s fight against Corona. Salute to the scientists and doctors whose hard work day and night has brought us here today.”

tags
top news
17 dead as roof of shelter at cremation ground in UP’s Muradnagar collapses
17 dead as roof of shelter at cremation ground in UP’s Muradnagar collapses
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
6 dead as bus carrying marriage party from Karnataka falls on a house in Kerala
6 dead as bus carrying marriage party from Karnataka falls on a house in Kerala
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark
‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In