'Heartbreaking and concerning': Political leaders on Delhi Red Fort car blast | Who said what

A car blast occurred near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday evening. As the investigation into the explosion continues, political leaders across Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and other parties have reacted to the concerning news. Tin containers and other items lie near the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday(PTI)

Hindustan Times reported earlier that the blast occurred around 6:25 PM. Multiple calls were made to the Delhi Fire Department around 6:55 PM regarding a massive explosion near the Lal Quila. Follow LIVE updates on the Red Fort car blast here

"Today, at around 6.52 PM, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged,” Delhi police commissioner Satish Golcha told reporters.

Here's how political leaders reacted:

Delhi Red Fort car blast: Who said what?

PM Narendra Modi

“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials,” the prime minister wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi

“The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful,” the Congress MP wrote on X.

“In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured,” Gandhi added further.

Amit Shah

'This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation. Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras. I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public. I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately," said the home minister in his first remarks since the blast.

Arvind Kejriwal

“The news of the explosion near the Red Fort is extremely alarming. It is reported that some people have also lost their lives in it, which is extremely tragic. The police and government should immediately investigate how this explosion occurred and whether there is any larger conspiracy behind it. Negligence regarding Delhi's security cannot be tolerated,” the AAP leader said on X.

Rajnath Singh

“The car blast incident in Delhi is extremely painful and disturbing. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the defence minister wrote on social media.

Mamata Banerjee

"Deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured," the West Bengal chief minister said in a post on X.

Shashi Tharoor

“Shocked by news of the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi and by reports of fatalities & injuries. My thoughts are with all those affected, especially the families of the victims. Urging everyone in the vicinity to stay alert and follow official advisories. The safety of citizens must remain our foremost priority,” the Congress MP wrote on X.

Naveen Patnaik

"Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of so many precious lives in the explosion near #RedFort. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families who lost their near and dear ones. Prayer for the swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries," the BJD leader and former Odisha chief minister wrote on social media.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

"The news of the deaths of several people and injuries to many others in the explosion that occurred in Delhi is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those injured," she wrote in a post on X.

Mallikarjun Kharge

“Extremely distressing to hear about the news of a car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station, Delhi. Initial reports suggest that several precious lives have been lost in this incident. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” wrote the Congress president on X.

“The government must ensure a prompt and thorough investigation into this blast which has taken in a high security and often crowded place, so that those responsible for this lapse and incident are held accountable,” he added further