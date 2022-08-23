Delhi reports 9 Covid deaths in 24 hours, 959 cases; positivity rate at 6.14%

Delhi on Tuesday reported 959 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 6.14 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The fresh cases came out of 15,631 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Also read: India's daily Covid tally drops below 10k-mark with 9,531 new cases in 24 hours

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,95,407 and the death toll to 26,436, it said.

On Monday, Delhi reported 625 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 9.27 per cent and seven deaths.

Also read: Maharashtra reports 1,835 new Covid cases, marginal drop from Saturday

On Sunday, the city logged 942 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 per cent. On Saturday, it recorded 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 11.23 per cent and nine deaths. Last Monday, the city recorded eight deaths and 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent.

Before this, Delhi logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days.