Delhi’s power tariff to be revised today

delhi

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:44 IST

Power tariffs in the national capital are going to be revised on Wednesday as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is likely to announce new tariff orders later in the day.

“Delhi’s tariff order for the current fiscal 2019-20 will be announced at 3 pm today at the DERC office,” the power regulator said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

While DERC, an independent and quasi-judicial body, remained tight lipped about the details, Delhi government officials said people can expect some changes in the fixed charges that are levied on every electricity connection.

Fixed charge, a part of the electricity bill, is the cost a consumer has to pay even if she does not consume any unit of power.

In last year’s revision, the fixed charges were increased across all slabs — for 2-5 kw, from Rs 35 to Rs 140; for 5-15 KW, from Rs 45 to Rs 175; for 15-25 kw, from Rs 60 to Rs 200; and for more than 25 KW, from Rs 100 to Rs 250.

Major political parties in Delhi, however, said that this year it is unlikely that power tariffs will be increased as Assembly elections are scheduled early next year.

The marginal increase in the fixed charges last year had led to an increase in the overall electricity bills of many Delhi residents. The DERC is an independent body and the Delhi government technically has no say on the power regulator’s decision on the tariff order.

Last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had criticised the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city for the hiked bills.

The AAP defended itself saying power tariffs continue to be the lowest compared to most BJP ruled states in India.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 11:43 IST