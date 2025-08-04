Delhi to see more showers, IMD forecasts heavy rain for several states, Kerala on alert | Weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across multiple states, with ‘orange’ and ‘yellow’ alerts issued for Kerala through August 8. Vehicles crossing in waterlogged rainwater during heavy rain falling at Khetan Market road in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

In Delhi, the IMD expects a cloudy sky and very light to light rain over the next seven days, with light to moderate showers likely on August 5.

Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is predicted in Himachal Pradesh from Monday through August 6.

Delhi and north India weather

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Delhi, with a possibility of very light to light rain or thundershowers on Monday, a pattern expected to continue through August 9.

On Sunday morning, the city experienced heavy rain, causing waterlogging in several areas such as Deoli, Panchkuian Road, Moti Bagh, ITO, Mukherjee Nagar, and Pul Prahladpur.

Forecast for northwest India

Jammu & Kashmir: Isolated heavy rainfall likely from August 4 to 6.

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall likely from August 4 to 6, with very heavy rainfall on August 4 and 5.

Uttarakhand: Heavy rainfall expected daily from August 4 to 9, with very heavy rainfall during August 4 to 5.

Punjab: Isolated heavy rain likely on August 5 and 9.

Haryana: Heavy rain possible from August 4 to 5, with very heavy rainfall on August 5.

East Rajasthan: Isolated heavy rainfall expected on August 8 and 9.

Western Himalayan region and plains: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning likely over many areas during the next seven days.

Kerala under heavy rain warning for the next five days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of alerts as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across several districts over the next five days.

A cyclonic circulation persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu coast, between 1.5 km and 4.5 km above sea level. An east–west trough lies further south, contributing to the ongoing weather activity.

Rainfall was reported across many parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep on Sunday.

Alerts for Kerala:

An orange warning (11–20 cm rain) has been issued for:

August 4: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur

August 5: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, and Malappuram

August 6: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod

August 7: Kannur and Kasaragod

A yellow warning (6–11 cm rain) is in place for several other districts in Kerala and Lakshadweep on different days until August 8. Authorities have advised the public to remain alert.

Forecast for south peninsular India:

Extremely heavy rain likely at isolated spots in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on August 5

Isolated heavy rain expected over:

Tamil Nadu: August 4 to 7

Kerala & Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka: August 4 to 9

Lakshadweep: August 4 to 6

North Interior Karnataka: August 6 to 8

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam: August 5 to 7

Rayalaseema: August 4 to 8

Very heavy rainfall also likely over:

Kerala & Mahe: August 4 to 7

Coastal & South Interior Karnataka: August 5 to 7

Rayalaseema: August 5

Additionally, strong surface winds (40–50 kmph) are expected over South Peninsular India for the next five days.

Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Telangana over the same period.

Rain situation in Himachal

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre's forecast, parts of Himachal Pradesh will remain under yellow and orange alerts for isolated rainfall from Monday through August 7.

The latest weather bulletin indicates that light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places on August 4 and 5, and at many places on August 6, 7, 8, and 9. Additionally, one or two spells of very heavy rain are expected at isolated locations on August 4 and 5, while heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places from August 4 to 6.

Regarding temperatures, no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over the next two days. However, a gradual drop of 2–4°C is likely over the following 2–3 days. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain stable over the next 3–4 days.

Rain prediction for other parts of India

Northeast India:

The weather department predicts light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from August 4 to 9.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh on August 4 and from August 6 to 9, and over Assam and Meghalaya on August 4, and again from August 7 to 9.

East and Central India weather forecast

Across East and Central India, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar from August 4 to 9, West Madhya Pradesh on August 4 and 5, Chhattisgarh on August 8 and 9, Odisha on August 6 and 7, and Gangetic West Bengal on August 7.

Additionally, very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar on August 4.