Delhi University sees 55% of freshers opt for newly introduced fourth year under FYUP

The Delhi University on Friday began its new academic session, welcoming both first-year students and those entering the fourth year under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), which is being implemented in full for the first time. This year, Delhi University has 71,624 undergraduate seats across 79 programmes in 69 colleges.(HT File Photo)

While orientation programmes were held across several colleges to guide freshers, over 55 per cent of eligible students have opted to continue into the newly introduced fourth year.

According to DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, 31,004 of the approximately 71,000 students eligible for the fourth year have opted out, indicating that more than 55 per cent have chosen to pursue the optional final year under FYUP.

"We have made all possible arrangements for teaching and learning for the new students as well as for the students who will enter the fourth year for the first time," VC Singh told PTI.

"I want to assure our students that no one should be worried about anything," he added.

