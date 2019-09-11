Delhi woman dies, 4 hurt in Sherpur Chowk car mishap

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:36 IST

A 32-year-old woman died while her four co-passengers got injured as their car overturned after hitting a boulder near Sherpur Chowk on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ritu Patel, 32, who was travelling to Manali via Ludhiana with her friends identified as Sahil, Sumit, Yoginder Singh and Ashwani Goswami, all residents of Delhi, in a Maruti Swift Dzire car. Police said the five worked at a Delhi hotel.

Police said Sahil was driving the car at high speed when, while taking a turn towards Daba, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a boulder kept on the roadside. The car overturned and the five got badly injured. The police along with the help of passersby rushed the victims to the civil hospital where the woman was declared dead, while the four are getting treated for their injuries and are out of danger.

Inspector Amarjeet Singh said Sahil has been booked for driving rashly on the basis of the complaint of ASI Jaswinder Singh who was present at the spot.

“We have informed the kin of the victims and the damaged car has been seized,” said the inspector.

A case under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Sahil at the Division Number 6 police station.

Past incidents

On Monday, a resident of Payal tehsil was crushed to death by a speeding mini truck on Tibba bridge in Sahnewal area. The deceased, Harbans Singh. was riding his motorcycle when the rashly driven mini truck hit him from the rear.

On September 4, two died and one got injured after a speeding car hit them in Jagraon. The deceased were identified as Jaswinder Singh, 40, and Gurdial Singh, 72. The collision was so strong that a two-wheeler rider Jaswinder died after being flung over a railway overbridge where the incident occurred.

On August 14, three final-year engineering students, supposedly on a joyride, met a tragic end after the bike they were riding crashed into a pole on the Ludhiana- Ahmedgarh highway near Sarinh village near Dehlon. The trio was triple riding on a speeding bike.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 22:36 IST