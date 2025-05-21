Delhi: Woman held for stalking, impersonation after suspecting husband of affair

A 26-year-old woman was arrested by Delhi police on Wednesday for allegedly impersonating and stalking another woman by creating a fake social media account using her photographs. A woman created a fake social media account after having suspicions of a relationship between the victim and her husband(Representative image/Pexel)

The accused allegedly stole the pictures from the victim's social media account and used them to create a fake social media handle due to suspicions over her husband's acquaintance with the woman, reported PTI, citing Deputy Commissioner of police (North) Raja Banthia.

"Surveillance revealed that the SIM card linked to the fake account was issued in Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Further analysis helped trace the current location of the accused to Nangloi in Delhi," said the DCP.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman from Delhi, filed a complaint with the cyber police after she found that an unknown person was using a false account to contact her friends and colleagues.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched during which police obtained details of the fake account and conducted a technical analysis.

A team conducted a search operation and apprehended the accused from Nangloi. A mobile phone and SIM card used in the offence were also recovered from her possession.

Woman confesses to stalking, impersonating victim

During the police interrogation, the accused confessed that she had harboured doubts about the relationship between the victim and her husband, whom she married in 2023.

Her husband had previously shared a photo with friends in which the complainant had appeared. Her husband also followed the complainant on social media, which led her to believe he might be interested in her, the police claimed.

To confirm her suspicions, she allegedly sent inappropriate messages to the victim from her husband's account, which resulted in her blocking him.

She later created a fake account using the complainant's name and pictures, collected from mutual contacts, to see if her husband would engage with it.

The woman's husband had been unaware of the fake profile run by his wife, the DCP said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.