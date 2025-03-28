Delhi: Woman's putrefied body found in bed box inside DDA flat

The body of a woman was found inside a bed box in a flat in Delhi's Shahdara area on Friday. Delhi: The body was found inside a DDA Flat in Vivek Vihar Police Station. (Representational)

According to the police, the body was stashed in the bed box after being wrapped in a blanket.

The police have detained the owner of the house, identified as Vivekanand Mishra, aged around 60.

The police are questioning Mishra to find out more about the crime and the identity of the woman. The victim is aged around 35-50.

The body was found inside a DDA Flat in Vivek Vihar Police Station. The recovery was made after police received a complaint about stench emanating from the putrid corpse.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said in the statement that the house was locked from the outside.

"When police reached the spot, they found the house locked from the outside and traces of blood near the back door," he told PTI.

The body was found inside the compartment of the bed. It was wrapped in a blanket. The police claim the woman appeared to be married as she was wearing red bangles.

She died around three days ago. Mishra had visited the flat on Thursday night and Friday afternoon.

Similar incidents in Bengaluru, Meerut

The incident surfaced on a day when a 36-year-old techie in Bengaluru allegedly killed his wife in a fit of rage and then spent the entire night sitting next to her body, talking to it.

The body of Gauri Khedekar was found on Thursday with severe injury marks and stuffed inside a suitcase in Bengaluru.

A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district earlier this month as a woman allegedly killed her husband and sealed his body in a blue drum with cement. The woman was identified as Muskan Rastogi, who allegedly killed Saurabh Rajput with her lover, Sahil Shukla's help. Both of them were arrested.