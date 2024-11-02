Delhi pollution: Air remains toxic. What is the AQI of national capital today?

Two days after the the Diwali celebrations, a thick layer of smog parts of Delhi, with an alarming AQI reading of 296 recorded at 7am on Saturday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Delhi's AQI reading of 296 recorded at 7 am.(Photo: Manish Swarup/AP)

The AQI got even worse in areas like Anand Vihar, RK Puram, Dwarka and more, news agency PTI reported.

AQI levels in various Delhi areas on Saturday as of 7am:

Anand Vihar - 380 (very poor)

ITO 253 - (poor)

RK Puram 346 - (very poor)

IGI Airport T3 - 342 (very poor)

Dwarka Sector 8 - 308 (very poor)

A cyclist near India Gate shared the struggles brought on by this severe air pollution, noting that it makes it difficult for people to come out of their houses, especially in the morning and activities like cycling and jogging become impossible.

"The impact is undeniable; when you're just walking, you might not notice it as much, but engaging in strenuous activities makes it painfully clear how hard it is to breathe," the cyclist remarked.

Another cyclist expressed concern that pollution levels are expected to escalate in the upcoming days, offering little hope for improvement. "The pollution will only get worse in the next 2-3 days. There's no relief in sight; it’s going to increase," he cautioned.

Delhi air pollution: Diwali made the matter worse

On Friday a day after the Diwali celebration, the city's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, raising health concerns for residents.

At around 7:00 am, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 395, Aya Nagar stood at 352, Jahangirpuri at 390, and Dwarka reached 376. All these areas reported 'very poor' air quality levels, posing significant health risks.

Delhites struggle to breathe

A recent survey conducted by ‘LocalCircles’ revealed that most Delhi people struggled to breathe as smoke from firecrackers worsened the air pollution in the national capital.

Among the 21,000 respondents, who participated in the survey from Delhi and neighbouring NCR regions, 69 per cent reported that at least one member in every family suffered from respiratory issues, such as sore throats and coughs, while 62 per cent experienced eye irritation due to poor air quality.

The prevalence of symptoms like headaches and difficulty concentrating was also noted among 23 per cent of families.

(With PTI inputs)