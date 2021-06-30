Home / India News / Delimitation Commission, CEC Sunil Arora to visit Jammu and Kashmir on July 6
Tasked with drawing out constituencies for the polls, in a first, the commission will also carve constituencies for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes for the first time in the erstwhile state.(PTI file photo)
Delimitation Commission, CEC Sunil Arora to visit Jammu and Kashmir on July 6

The Commission met in Delhi on Wednesday to decide when to hold an all-party meeting with national and local political units with nearly nine months left to complete the exercise, as Jammu and Kashmir gears up for its first assembly election since it became a Union territory, officials said.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 02:38 PM IST

Ramping up efforts to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Delimitation Commission along with Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is set to visit the Union territory from July 6 to July 9 to interact with all stakeholders, including political parties, government officials, and public representatives, officials said on Wednesday.

The Commission met in Delhi on Wednesday to decide when to hold an all-party meeting with national and local political units with nearly nine months left to complete the exercise, as Jammu and Kashmir gears up for its first assembly election since it became a Union territory, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

“The commission will meet on Wednesday to decide a time to have an all-party meeting, including the local parties in Jammu and Kashmir,” a person familiar with the matter said last week.

Tasked with drawing out constituencies for the polls, in a first, the commission will also carve constituencies for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes for the first time in the erstwhile state. The primary aim will be to create constituencies on the basis of “physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facilities of communication and public convenience”.

