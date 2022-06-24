'Destabilsing government habit for BJP': Congress's Kharge on Maharashtra crisis

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the BJP amid deepening political tensions in Maharashtra where his party is ruling in coalition with the Shiv Sena and the NCP. Rebel minister Eknath Shinde's coup against Uddhav Thackeray is said to have got the support of 40 MLAs.

"@BJP4India is destabilizing a stable Govt in Maharashtra. Destabilizing democratically elected state Govts has become a habit for the BJP. From Karnataka, MP, Goa, Manipur, Arunachal, to Puducherry, this undemocratic poaching and horse trading of MLAs is utterly disgraceful!" Kharge tweeted on Thursday.

The BJP's Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil, however, on Friday dismissed claims that his party was involved in the coup. "The BJP has nothing to do with what is happening in Maharashtra," he said.

Meanwhile, Shinde after camping in the BJP-ruled Gujarat for a day moved to Assam with his flock to Assam, another BJP ruled- state. Some opposition leaders have also slammed the party for giving priority to Maharashtra rebels instead of floods in Assam.

The crisis in Maharashtra has intensified with more high drama unfolding every day. After Sena's appeal to disqualify some MLAs, including Shinde, the minister shot back in a series of tweets. More than 37 MLAs (the magic number to split Sena) are a part of the breakaway faction that could help Shinde avoid the anti-defection law.

In response to a question, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: “There are many good hotels in Assam, anyone can come there and stay...there is no issue with it. I don't know if Maharashtra MLAs are staying in Assam. MLAs of other states can also come and stay in Assam."

Sanjay Raut on Friday dared the MLAs: "We challenge them to come to Mumbai. Maha Vikas Aghadi is strong and the government will complete remainder of the term and come back in power:

(With inputs from ANI)

