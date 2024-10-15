'Developed India will be free from terrorism, drugs by 2047': Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday declared that by 2047, the developed India will be free from terrorism and drugs, with a robust internal security.



Addressing the 2023 batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers in the capital, Shah said that now no one dares to disrespect India's borders and the soldiers. Union home minister Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government has done a lot to secure India's borders.

“Today I can say with confidence that now no one dares to disrespect our borders and our soldiers We suffered massive movements and riots due to various reasons and foreign influences. Most of our energy was exerted in maintaining peace in the three hotspots- Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast, and the Left Wing Extremism-Affected regions,” the minister said.



"The jobs that are still to be completed are in the pipeline and will be done. Today, violence in all three hotspots has been reduced by 70%, and Indian agencies have complete dominance in these areas. The big movements are fast disappearing because the process of fulfilling demands through democratic means has been introduced," he added.



“Now is the time for the police force to step forward in protecting the fundamental rights of citizens, reducing crime, and ensuring justice is delivered swiftly. The responsibility for doing it lies on the shoulders of our police force,” Shah said.



Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems

During his address, Shah said that 99 per cent of the police stations in India have been connected through Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).



On the new criminal laws, the minister said," These three laws will emphasise that people get justice in time, the conviction rate rises to the highest point, and technology is used to the maximum. We have made the process time-bound in 86 different aspects of policing, prosecution, and judiciary."



“On account of incorporating scientific evidence, the prosecution is saved from searching for different kinds of evidence. In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji will inaugurate the first unit in Chandigarh, and within five years after that, the entire nation will avail the benefit of the changes in the legal system,” he added.