Devendra Fadnavis skips customary photo session with CM at the state legislature

The first winter session of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, which began in Nagpur on Monday, will end on Saturday.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2019 20:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Nagpur
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray organised a customary photo session with leaders of all parties.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray organised a customary photo session with leaders of all parties.(OfficeofUT/Twitter)
         

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and other senior BJP leaders remained absent for the clicking of the customary photograph with the chief minister at the state Legislature complex here on Friday.

As a custom, Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray organised a customary photo session with leaders of all parties.

However, Fadnavis and his former ministerial colleagues and BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan were conspicuous by their absence.

