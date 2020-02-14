e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / DGCA extends screening of passengers arriving from Japan, South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak

DGCA extends screening of passengers arriving from Japan, South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak

Till date, only passengers arriving from four countries -- Thailand, Singapore, China and Hong Kong -- were being screened for possible exposure to the respiratory virus at 21 identified airports in India.

india Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Aviation regulator DGCA asked airports and airlines on Friday that in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection, passengers arriving in flights from Japan and South Korea must be screened once they step out of the aerobridge.
Aviation regulator DGCA asked airports and airlines on Friday that in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection, passengers arriving in flights from Japan and South Korea must be screened once they step out of the aerobridge.(PTI)
         

Aviation regulator DGCA asked airports and airlines on Friday that in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection, passengers arriving in flights from Japan and South Korea must be screened once they step out of the aerobridge.

Till date, only passengers arriving from four countries -- Thailand, Singapore, China and Hong Kong -- were being screened for possible exposure to the respiratory virus at 21 identified airports in India.

In a circular, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated, “Universal screening of all the passengers coming in flights directly from Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore besides the flights from China and Hong Kong shall be ensured immediately once they step out of the specific identified aerobridge.” “It is advised to place the suitable signages at strategic locations at all the airports and getting the self-declaration form filled by the passengers as per the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” it added.

tags
top news
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
Volkswagen gives first glimpse of the new Golf GTD ahead of world premiere
Volkswagen gives first glimpse of the new Golf GTD ahead of world premiere
Vodafone Idea is $14 billion in debt, has to pay $4 billion
Vodafone Idea is $14 billion in debt, has to pay $4 billion
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news