DGCA extends screening of passengers arriving from Japan, South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:22 IST

Aviation regulator DGCA asked airports and airlines on Friday that in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection, passengers arriving in flights from Japan and South Korea must be screened once they step out of the aerobridge.

Till date, only passengers arriving from four countries -- Thailand, Singapore, China and Hong Kong -- were being screened for possible exposure to the respiratory virus at 21 identified airports in India.

In a circular, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated, “Universal screening of all the passengers coming in flights directly from Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore besides the flights from China and Hong Kong shall be ensured immediately once they step out of the specific identified aerobridge.” “It is advised to place the suitable signages at strategic locations at all the airports and getting the self-declaration form filled by the passengers as per the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” it added.