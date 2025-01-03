Menu Explore
Diljit Dosanjh slammed by farmers for meeting PM Modi: ‘Why not Sambhu border?’

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Jan 03, 2025 11:44 AM IST

In 2020, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh expressed his support for the farmers' protest at Singhu border, urging the government to meet their demands.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year's Day has faced sharp criticism from protesting farmer leaders, The Times of India reported.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Diljit Dosanjh - X)
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Diljit Dosanjh - X)

Expressing disappointment over Diljit Dosanjh's meeting, who earlier extended support to the farmers' movement, the farmers questioned the singer's commitment to the cause. Diljit Dosanjh described his meeting with Modi as a “fantastic start” to the New Year, while the prime minister praised his rise from “humble beginnings to international stardom".

“If Diljit truly cared about farmers, he would have come and joined us in solidarity with Dallewal Ji at Sambhu Border, listened to our concerns, and stood by his earlier statements. Instead, meeting PM Modi raises doubts about his intentions,” ToI quoted as a farmer leader at the border as saying.

Diljit Dosanjh's support in 2020

In 2020, Diljit Dosanjh expressed his support for the farmers' protest, urging the Centre to meet their demands and advocating for their cause.

The same year, Diljit Dosanjh posted in support of the farmers on Instagram: “25 September. We all will stand with the farmer community. Every single person of all age groups from Punjab is standing with the farmers. Everyone who is defending the bill, at least try to talk to the farmers. Punjabi language has been eradicated from Government languages in Jammu and Kashmir. What is happening?”

The farmers have reiterated that their struggle will continue until their demands are addressed.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the convener of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border to pressure the Centre into accepting farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Thousands of farmers, along with many tractor-trolleys, have gathered at the Khanauri site to support him. Although the Punjab government has attempted to convince Dallewal to accept medical help, he has refused.

The Supreme Court has intervened, instructing the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal's health and comply with its orders regarding his hospitalisation.

Diljit-PM Modi meet

PM Modi praised Diljit for his accomplishments during their New Year's Day meeting on Wednesday, saying, "When a boy from a small village in 'Hindustan' shines on the global stage, it feels amazing. Your family named you Diljit, and you keep on winning people's hearts, just as your name suggests."

Diljit replied, "We used to read that 'Mera Bharat Mahan' (My India is great), but when I travelled across India, I realised why people say this."

The singer-actor also admired PM Modi's personal journey, saying, "I had watched your interview, sir. The position of Prime Minister is great, but behind it, there is a mother, a son, and a human being. Many times, this half-truth is much larger when you carry your mother and the sacred Ganga with you. That touches the heart."

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
