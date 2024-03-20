DMK complains to EC over Union minister’s ‘Tamilians behind cafe blast’ remark

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister of state Shobha Karandlaje for her alleged hate speech, blaming the people of Tamil Nadu for the Bengaluru’s Rameshwaraman cafe blast on March 1. BJP leader and Union minister of state Shobha Karandlaje (File Photo)

“People from Tamil Nadu come here, get trained there and plant bombs here. Placed bomb in café,” Karandlaje allegedly told reporters recently.

Highlighting a series of incidents involving individuals from different states engaging in criminal activities within Karnataka, the minister went on to claim that the suspect involved in the March 1 blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe was from Tamil Nadu.

DMK said that Karandlaje’s remark is an attempt to promote hatred between the people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as Lok Sabha elections are around the corner.

The party filed a complaint stating that the BJP leader’s remark violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and urged the election commission to take appropriate action.

It threatens the law and order situation and subjects the Tamil people to potential reprisals from the people of Karnataka, the DMK stated and sought action against Karandlaje and the BJP.

“It generalises the people of Tamil Nadu as extremists and seeks to create hostility and enmity between two communities, i.e., the Tamilians and the Kannadigas,” the complaint filed by the DMK’s organising secretary, read.

It stated that the allegations made by Karandlaje are grave and have the potential to engender violence against the Tamil community.

“The utterances of the hon’ble minister, instilling hatred in the Kannada community towards members of the Tamil community, and are in blatant violation of the MCC (Model Code of Conduct),” the complaint further read.

“The statement also tantamounts to hate speech,” the complaint read.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is leading the investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, has not revealed the identity of the prime suspect.

Following the criticism, hours later, Karandlaje issued a retraction of her statement and offered an apology.

“To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamilnadu effected, From the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments,” the Union minister wrote on X.