DMK MP flags fuel crisis, rural scheme funding in Rajya Sabha

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva on Wednesday urged Parliament to discuss the emerging fuel crisis triggered by the ongoing tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States, warning that the global conflict was already affecting India's economy and households.

Participating in a discussion on the functioning of the Ministry of Rural Development in the Rajya Sabha, Siva said Parliament must address pressing national concerns that are directly affecting citizens. He said although India was not directly involved in the conflict, the geopolitical situation had already begun to impact fuel availability and prices.

“Even though India is not directly involved in the war, the developments have created a huge impact on fuel supplies, particularly natural gas and cooking gas,” Siva said. He added that several states were holding urgent meetings to deal with shortages and rising prices.

According to the DMK leader, restaurants in some places were facing closure due to shortage of gas supplies, while households, particularly homemakers, were struggling with rising costs. “When Parliament is in session and people’s issues are not discussed, they will be concerned and we will be answerable,” he said, urging the government to clarify its preparedness to deal with a possible fuel crisis.

Turning to rural development policies, Siva questioned the Centre’s funding structure for centrally sponsored schemes, arguing that such programmes should be fully financed by the Union government. He said several schemes had been converted into a 60:40 funding pattern between the Centre and states, which he said imposed a financial burden on state governments.

He specifically referred to a scheme he called the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G), alleging that the Centre had allocated a major portion of funds to it while reducing the allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“The budget allocation of about ₹1.97 lakh crore shows that the lion’s share is going to this new scheme, while only about ₹30,000 crore has been kept for MGNREGA,” he said, claiming that the amount was largely meant to clear pending dues.

Siva also alleged that material components under MGNREGA for Tamil Nadu were still pending despite repeated requests. He said around 91 lakh active workers in the state depended on the scheme and demanded clarity on the future of rural employment if the programme was scaled down.

The DMK MP also criticised the government for removing Mahatma Mahatma Gandhi’s name from MGNREGA and relocating the statue of Gandhi from the Parliament premises, calling it symbolic of the government’s approach to the landmark rural employment scheme.

Siva urged the Centre not to discontinue welfare schemes initiated by previous governments and cited the continuation of the Golden Quadrilateral project, initiated by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, during the tenure of Manmohan Singh as an example of policy continuity.