DMK, SPA alliance raise black flags, protest against proposed delimitation bill

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), along with its coalition partners staged a protest across Tamil Nadu on Thursday by raising black flags and burning copies of the Centre’s proposed delimitation bill. Delimitation is a routine exercise and is carried out every few decades by carving out new seats. (MK Stalin | Official X account)

Leading the proceedings, DMK President MK Stalin raised a black flag and also burnt the copy of the delimitation bill at the residence of a party functionary in Namakkal.

In his official social media post later on Thursday, he wrote, “Let the fire of opposition spread throughout Tamil Nadu. Let the arrogance of fascist BJP fall.”

Today, I have ignited another fire by burning a copy of the Black Law that makes Tamils refugees in their own country. This fire too, will spread throughout the Dravidian land. It will subdue and show the arrogance of the BJP. Say no to NDA,” he said.

Also Read: Delimitation bill: Does the math favour the Opposition in Lok Sabha?

During the protest, Stalin was accompanied by DMK Minister Madhivendhan and DMK Namakkal East district secretary Rajesh Kumar.

On Wednesday, Stalin in a video message appealed to people to hoist black flags at their homes and public places to register their dissent against the delimitation Bill.

“The BJP is trying to grant more political strength to Northern states and make southern states lose their political strength. If this happens, Tamil Nadu will not watch and remain quiet. I had said that every family will come to the streets and protest,” he wrote.

Members of the actor-politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the Left Parties CPI, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) also raised black flags and burnt copies of the delimitation bill at their respective offices.