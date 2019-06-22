DMK turns up heat on TN government to end water crisis, ministers pray

The opposition DMK held protests across Tamil Nadu on Saturday against the ruling AIADMK government for failing to anticipate the state’s severe water crisis.

While the DMK workers went on agitation mode in all the district headquarters demanding the AIADMK government solve the water shortage, ministers and ruling party workers were invoking the Almighty by performing rituals and yagnas in the temples across the state.

The DMK’s recently elected MPs, MLAs, district secretaries, and other senior workers led the protest. DMK president MK Stalin led the protest in Chennai Chepauk while party principal secretary and parliamentary committee leader TR Baalu led the protest in Tambaram, Chennai.

Chennai Central MP Dhanayanidhi Maran led the protest here in Villivakkam, SIDCO Nagar in Chennai.

According to Maran, the AIADMK government led by Edappadi K Palaniswami has failed to predict the water crisis before it occurs.

“While the DMK was in power, we brought Rs. 1000 crore desalination project. But, the AIADMK government has not initiated any work to address Chennai’s water scarcity. So, the Chief Minister and Local Administration minister SP Velumani should resign,” Maran told reporters.



While the Government has decided to supply water to Chennai by trains from Jolarpet, Vellore, the DMK treasurer S Durai Murugan has said that the DMK will not allow bringing water from Jolarpet to Chennai on trains.

“While Vellore district is facing an acute water crisis, how water from Jolarpet could be transported to Chennai. We will stage a big protest if the government intends to take water from Jolarpet,” said Durai Murugan.

Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Minister and AIADMK’s Vellore district secretary KC Veermani, however, said that the water trains scheme will not affect Vellore.

“The government will transport only the surplus water to Chennai from Jolarpet on trains. The DMK should not disturb the government scheme,” Veeramani told the media.

AIADMK was busy performing Yagnas to invoke God’s mercy while condemning DMK for alleged politics over a natural crisis.

“Monsoon failure is the prime reason for the water paucity in the state. Even as the opposition parties know that they want to do politics in the issue and accusing the AIADMK government. The government is making the best efforts to sort out the water deficiency in the state. In order to get the mercy of God, the AIADMK party workers are conducting yagnas for rain,” said Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 15:50 IST