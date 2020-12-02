e-paper
Home / India News / Doctor killed, 6 others injured after vehicle ploughs into wedding procession in Uttarakhand

Doctor killed, 6 others injured after vehicle ploughs into wedding procession in Uttarakhand

Police said the vehicle involved in the tragedy was driven at a high speed.

india Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 00:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
The victims were dancing on the road when the vehicle ploughed into them.
The victims were dancing on the road when the vehicle ploughed into them.(Representational photo/Getty Images)
         

A 25-year-old ayurvedic doctor died and six others were persons injured after a pick up vehicle rammed into a wedding procession in Rampur Road in Haldwani area on Monday night, said police Tuesday.

The incident happened when the guests were dancing on the road.

Sanjay Kumar, inspector at Haldwani police station said, “Property dealer Amit Upreti was getting married on Monday in Haldwani.The wedding was being held at a banquet hall at Rampur Road in Haldwani. His relatives had come from Meerut to attend his marriage. When his friends and family members were dancing in the wedding procession, a speeding pick up vehicle suddenly rammed into the procession”.

Kumar said seven persons were injured in the incident. “All injured persons were rushed to Dr. Susheela Tiwari government hospital in Haldwani, where doctors declared one person brought dead. Five of the injured injured are being treated, while one was referred to a higher health facility”, he said

The deceased has been identified as Aryan, 25-year-old resident of Sanjay Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. He was a BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) doctor. The injured person who was referred to a different facility has been identified as Ansh, an 18-year-old resident of Meerut.

“The five other injured include Lovely, Somi, Bobby, Amit Upreti, and Hema Joshi “ he said.

“The footage of CCTV cameras installed on Rampur Road is being scanned to identify the vehicle driver. We will arrest him soon” Kumar said.

