Don’t listen to rumours, don’t be superstitious in fight against Covid-19: PM Modi

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:03 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to be cautious against rumours and not to fall to superstition at a time when he said hundreds of people are working to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“Friends, at such a time you should be cautious, as knowingly or unknowingly rumours spread fast. They have a tendency to travel fast. I appeal to you, do not believe in such rumours and superstitions,” he said.

The Prime Minister said it very important for people to follow the instructions and advice of the medical fraternity.

“Please do not take any medicine with consulting any doctor. Any such carelessness can put your life in more danger. I am sure that every citizen will follow the directions of the government and local administration,” he said.

The Covid-19-related cases and deaths have been mounting with more than 500 people infected and nine killed across the country.

More than a billion people, or nearly 90% of India’s population, are under lockdown as of Tuesday evening with authorities imposing unprecedented measures, including stringent travel restrictions, to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.

All districts in as many as 32 states and Union territories (UTs) have completely shut down, barring the delivery of essential services.

The Prime Minister had tweeted earlier in the day that he will address the country on the fast-spreading disease with flu-like symptoms to “share some important things”.