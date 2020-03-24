e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Don’t listen to rumours, don’t be superstitious in fight against Covid-19: PM Modi

Don’t listen to rumours, don’t be superstitious in fight against Covid-19: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said it very important for people to follow the instructions and advice of the medical fraternity.

india Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his televised address to the nation on coronavirus on March 24, 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his televised address to the nation on coronavirus on March 24, 2020. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to be cautious against rumours and not to fall to superstition at a time when he said hundreds of people are working to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“Friends, at such a time you should be cautious, as knowingly or unknowingly rumours spread fast. They have a tendency to travel fast. I appeal to you, do not believe in such rumours and superstitions,” he said.

The Prime Minister said it very important for people to follow the instructions and advice of the medical fraternity.

“Please do not take any medicine with consulting any doctor. Any such carelessness can put your life in more danger. I am sure that every citizen will follow the directions of the government and local administration,” he said.

The Covid-19-related cases and deaths have been mounting with more than 500 people infected and nine killed across the country.

More than a billion people, or nearly 90% of India’s population, are under lockdown as of Tuesday evening with authorities imposing unprecedented measures, including stringent travel restrictions, to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.

All districts in as many as 32 states and Union territories (UTs) have completely shut down, barring the delivery of essential services.

The Prime Minister had tweeted earlier in the day that he will address the country on the fast-spreading disease with flu-like symptoms to “share some important things”.

tags
top news
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
Covid-19 LIVE: Coronavirus deaths in India jump to 10, says Health Ministry
Covid-19 LIVE: Coronavirus deaths in India jump to 10, says Health Ministry
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Amit Shah tells Delhi top cop to ensure doctors not harassed over Covid-19
Amit Shah tells Delhi top cop to ensure doctors not harassed over Covid-19
PM Modi shares innovative banner to remind people to stay home
PM Modi shares innovative banner to remind people to stay home
How Shaheen Bagh lost the plot | HT Editorial
How Shaheen Bagh lost the plot | HT Editorial
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus Live UpdatesBSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020 LIVECoronavirus LockdownBSEB 12th result 2020Bihar Board Class 12th Science ResultIndia lockdownBSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts ResultTopper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus update

don't miss

latest news

india news