‘Don’t want to inconvenience anyone, should be allowed to hold protest at Ramlila Ground’: Punjab Kisan Union

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 19:29 IST

Asserting that farmers protesting the central farm laws do not want to cause any inconvenience to the people of Delhi and Haryana, the Punjab Kisan Union(PKU) on Tuesday said that they should be allowed to hold their protest at Ramlila Ground.

“We do not want to cause any inconvenience to anyone from Delhi or Haryana, we should be allowed to hold the protest at Ramlila Ground,” RS Mansa, Punjab Kisan Union said in a press conference at Singhu (Haryana-Delhi) border.

Mansa said that five rounds of talks have taken place but the Centre is yet to give any relief to the farmer protesting the farm laws. In the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm today, Mansa said he will ask him if the Centre is willing to accept the farmers’ demands.

This comes as farmer leaders have been invited to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm on Tuesday, a day before the sixth round of talks between the protesting farmers and the Central government called by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Thousands of farmers, who have been protesting at several borders of the national capital since November 26 against the farm laws, had called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ today, which had gained support from all corners, including opposition parties and lawyers.

Notably, after the fifth round of talks remained inconclusive, Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government so far.

The farmers are protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.