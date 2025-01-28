Donald Trump says PM Narendra Modi likely to visit US in February

US President Donald Trump has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Washington in February to meet him, and that he believes India will do “what is right” on the issue of taking back illegal migrants. The White House readout said Trump had a “productive call” with Modi. (AFP file photo)

Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday, according to news wires. He was responding to a question on the phone conversation he had with Modi earlier in the day.

There was no immediate word from the Indian side on a possible visit to the US by the Indian leader. However, there has been a buzz in diplomatic circles in New Delhi that the Indian side has been working on an early meeting between the two leaders.

A readout from the White House on the phone call between the two leaders said Trump “emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship”.

The Indian government’s statement on the conversation had said the two leaders spoke about working together for global peace and security and measures to advance cooperation in key areas such as technology, trade and defence. It also said they agreed to meet at an “early mutually convenient date”, without giving details.

“I had a long talk with him this morning [Monday]. He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India,” Trump told reporters on board Air Force One.

Trump said they had discussed the issue of immigration and that he believes India will do “what is right when it comes to taking back illegal immigrants”.

“Everything came up [in the phone call with Modi],” Trump said when he was asked about the details of his conversation with Modi.

The White House readout said Trump had a “productive call” with Modi and the two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation. They also discussed a range of regional issues, including “security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe”, the readout added.

Also Read: Trump names India, China as high-tariff nations, vows tariffs on those that ‘harm’ US

“The leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations,” the readout said.

According to the readout, both leaders also emphasised their commitment to advance the India-US strategic partnership and the Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad leaders for the first time later this year.

Trump’s last foreign visit during his first term as president was to India, when he and Modi jointly addressed a rally at a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad in February 2020.

Modi was among the first few leaders to speak to Trump after his win in the presidential election last November.

Though the two leaders enjoyed a warm relationship, Trump described India as a “very big abuser” on trade during his election campaign. More recently, Trump has talked about possible retaliatory tariffs on China and India, and also railed against efforts by Brics members, primarily China and Russia, to push for trade settlement in domestic currencies as part of a shift away from the US dollar.

The US is India’s largest trading partner and bilateral trade in goods exceeded $118 billion in 2023-24, with New Delhi posting a trade surplus of $32 billion. As part of efforts to assuage the Trump administration, the Indian side is looking at ways to increase imports from the US, including the possible purchase of more oil and gas.

The US is already one of the leading suppliers of advanced defence platforms to India, including medium and heavy lift aircraft, attack helicopters and a range of weaponry. The two sides have also finalised a $4 billion deal for India to acquire 31 MQ-9B drones.