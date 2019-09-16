Doordarshan will soon be available across the world, says Prakash Javadekar

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 20:05 IST

Public broadcaster Doordarshan India will soon be available overseas, union minister for information and broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar said on Monday. He was speaking at the celebrations to mark the 60th Foundation Day of DD.

Broadcaster Prasar Bharati, of which DD is an arm, has been working on getting DD India, a television channel, and a digital app NewsonAir App,off the ground to broadcast news and special features on TV and radio in countries across the world.

The minister highlighted the role played by Doordarshan in its journey of the last 60 years, reminiscing about the programmes and highlighting how the broadcaster has continued to enthral audiences over the decades.

Referring to DD’s reach, Javadekar said owing to modern technological changes brought about by the broadcaster, its content is available on phone through a mobile application. He said private channels too now aspire to be on the DD Free Dish.

“India is becoming a superpower and it will become one under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Prime Minister Modi will be going for the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ diaspora event in Houston and President Trump is also coming there, this is also a manifestation of India’s power,” he said.

Javadekar also released a postage stamp to mark Doordarshan’s 60th Foundation Day and a poem penned by Alok Srivastava and recited by actor Amitabh Bachchan.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 20:05 IST