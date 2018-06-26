Drug addict arrested for hacking mother to death in Assam

A 27-year-old man, who the police claim is a drug addict, has been arrested for allegedly hacking his mother to death in Sonitpur district of Assam.

Guna Prabha Bora, a 55-year-old widow who worked as house help, was allegedly killed by Dhruba Jyoti Bora on Sunday night, police said.

They added Dhruba hid his mother’s body in a well outside their house in Parbatiya village, five kilometres away from Tezpur, after the murder.

“We got to know of the murder at 8am in the morning when some villagers called us,” Arun Bora, the officer-in-charge of Tezpur police station which is investigating the case, said on Monday.

Guna Prabha was found with her throat slit.

“She was killed with a khukri. We have recovered the weapon,” Arun Bora said.

Guna Prabha and Dhruba were alone in the house when the incident happened. Police still have no clue about the sequence of events which led to the murder.

Dhruba had gone to Mumbai and was brought back to the village by Guna Prabha recently, the police said.