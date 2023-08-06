Drunk man beats woman to death in Rajasthan; claimed to be ‘Lord Shiva avatar’

A disturbing purported video of a man allegedly thrashing a woman to death in Rajasthan's Udaipur district went viral on social media on Sunday. The 70-year-old accused, identified as Pratap Singh - who was in an inebriated state - claimed to be an “incarnation” of Lord Shiva, the police said. Four people, including the prime accused, have been detained in the incident. (Representational image)

In the purported video, the accused, who has been arrested, can be seen beating up the woman with an umbrella and also hitting her with his legs near a Shiva temple in Tarpal village in the video. Meanwhile, the woman could be seen pleading for mercy.

The video was shot by bystanders who did nothing to stop the violence.

According to the police, four people - including Pratap, Nathu Singh, and two juveniles who were present at the incident spot and filmed the incident - have been detained for interrogation.

Udaipur SP Bhuwan Bhushan Yadav told news agency PTI, “During questioning, the man told police that in his drunken state, he thought that he was an incarnation of Lord Shiva and beat the woman to death. He also claimed to bring her back to life.”

“Four people, including the prime accused, have been detained,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)