Early morning rain leads to snarls in Delhi

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 10:58 IST

Delhi woke up to heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, which led to major traffic snarls in many parts of the city.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rain is likely to continue at least for the next two to three hours.

“We had a forecast for heavy rain through Tuesday night. These conditions are expected to stay till Thursday,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

The spell of rain, however, was bad news for office-goers in the morning, who were caught in major traffic jams caused by waterlogged roads.

Delhi traffic police officials said that jams were reported from Dwarka Link Road, Barapullah, Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Moti Bagh intersection, South Extension (Ring Road), Ashram intersection, Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway, Noida Link Road and Vikas Marg.