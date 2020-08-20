e-paper
Heavy rain in Delhi leads to waterlogging at several places

The traffic police said that waterlogging was reported from several stretches including Burfkhana Chowk in north Delhi, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road at Pul Prehaldpur, and at least four stretches of the GT Road.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 08:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An advisory issued by the IMD for the same said that people must check for traffic congestion on their routes before leaving for their destinations, follow traffic advisories and avoid going to areas prone to waterlogging.
An advisory issued by the IMD for the same said that people must check for traffic congestion on their routes before leaving for their destinations, follow traffic advisories and avoid going to areas prone to waterlogging.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The national capital woke up to rainfall yet again on Thursday early morning with waterlogging reported at least nine stretches of roads by 7am. The Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic will remain affected on these stretches and urged motorists to avoid those routes if possible.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 5am on Thursday issued an ‘Orange’ alert for heavy rain at isolated places with moderate rain and thundershowers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) between 5.30am and 8.30 am.

An orange alert is issued to allow citizens and government agencies to prepare for the impact of heavy rain such as traffic disruption on roads, increased chance of vehicle accidents and water accumulation in the low-lying areas and on roads.

An advisory issued by the IMD for the same said that people must check for traffic congestion on their routes before leaving for their destinations, follow traffic advisories and avoid going to areas prone to waterlogging.

The traffic police said that waterlogging was reported from several stretches including Burfkhana Chowk in north Delhi, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road at Pul Prehaldpur, and at least four stretches of the GT Road.

Scientists at the IMD had forecast ‘light to moderate’ rainfall on Thursday.

“ After Thursday the intensity of rainfall will decrease. Delhi is in for a spell of light rain till August 25. The monsoon trough is passing through the Capital,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecast department.

