ADVERTISEMENT
Earth sciences ministry may buy research aircraft to study atmosphere

The Pune-based India Institute of Tropical Meteorology, an autonomous institute under the MoES, will function as the nodal body for the collection and dissemination of the information

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 09:46 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The setting up of NFAR was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in 2018 with a financial commitment of Rs 130 crore during the current financial year.
The Union ministry of earth sciences (MoES) is considering procurement of an instrumented research aircraft to study atmospheric processes at a cost of Rs 250 crore, according to a Lok Sabha question answered by Dr Harsh Vardhan, the minister for science and technology.

The aircraft will be a part of the National Facility for Airborne Research (NFAR) that the ministry will set up. The aircraft, which will be equipped with a suite of scientific instrumentation, will help studying various atmospheric parameters from the sky, including loud physics, aerosol and air chemistry that will strengthen weather and climate models.

“(This) might be useful to validate cloud schemes for improving the model physics of monsoon or tropical clouds. It will be useful for addressing air pollution assessment and associated impacts over the country such as health, visibility, and climate,” said the minister.

The Pune-based India Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), an autonomous institute under the MoES, will function as the nodal body for the collection and dissemination of the information.

The facility will come under a scheme called Atmosphere and Climate Research-Modelling Observing System and Services (ACROSS).

The scheme encompasses the atmospheric science programmes of the ministry addressing various aspects of weather and climate services such as warnings for cyclones, storm surges, heat waves and thunderstorms.

