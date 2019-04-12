Eateries cash in on poll fever in Delhi NCR

It is not just social media that has caught election fever; even the food scene in the city has come under its spell. From specially curated menus offering dishes named after political leaders to extra discounts, restaurants in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) are going all out to attract customers. In the process, many restaurants are also encouraging people to cast their vote.

Cafe Bokan in East of Kailash has on offer dishes such as Aam Admi Pasta and Modi Magic Paneer Rolls. “Pasta being one of the most favourite dish of common people, there seemed no better prefix than Aam admi,” says owner Nandini Nneeraj.

On the other dishes, she adds, “The BJP is campaigning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as mascot, as there’s continuation of Modi magic; hence the name. We also have ‘Rahul’s special cheese loaded Gath±bandhan french Fries’, the inspiration for which comes from (the perception that a) positive result in favour of Congress will mean Rahul Gandhi could lead a non-NDA coalition.”

Casting your vote has more rewards — an inked index finger means discounted bills at some restaurants. Mellow Garden in Rajouri Garden offers different discount slabs. “Anyone who comes with an inked finger will get a 15% discount on food and drinks on the voting day...,” says owner Jayant Gandhi.

Gravity Spacebar in Gurgaon offering a hefty discount. “We are encouraging voting this season by giving 30% off on food bills to everyone who shows us their inked finger,” says owner Aman Arora.

On the day of election in Delhi (May 12), BOA Village in Civil Lines is offering complimentary dessert with the meals.

Ardor 2.1 in Connaught Place grabbed a lot of eyeballs when it launched India ki Thali — a spectacular platter designed like the map of India. “We have launched it as an election specials, which we will continue throughout the election season. It is a representation of the 29 states and presents the idea of a unified India... We also have Chowkidaar Parathe in two varieties — pudina, because our PM is a cool guy, and lal mirch, because he hits back hard on enemies...,” says owner Suveett Kalra.

At Masala Grill in Ashok Vihar, one can avail unlimited soft drinks with meals by showing an inked finger.

Voters get discounts and restaurants win a boost to their business.

Ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar says, “Young people benefit from these discounts—guys in college, just started working. To them, a 10% discount is a lot. For them to show ink on their finger and get a discount would encourage them to stand in a queue and vote. It is a terrific incentive.”

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 23:37 IST