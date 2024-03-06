EC advises caution to Rahul Gandhi over ‘panauti’, 'pickpocket' jibes at PM Narendra Modi. Here's what it said

The Election Commission on Wednesday asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to be more careful and cautious in his public utterances. The advisory by the poll panel was issued in wake of his ‘panauti’ (bad omen) and ‘pickpocket’ jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Badnawar, Madhya Pradesh.(PTI)

On November 24 last year, the EC had issued a notice to Gandhi on complaint by BJP over the Congress leader's jibe at the prime minister. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi had blamed PM Modi for the Indian cricket team's World Cup final loss to Australia at Ahmedabad.



Addressing a rally in Barmer, the Congress MP had said,"“The pickpocket never comes alone, there are three people. One comes from the front, one from the back and one from the distance... Prime Minister Narendra Modi's job is to divert your attention. He comes on TV from the front and distracts the public by raising topics of Hindu-Muslim, demonetization, and GST. Meanwhile, Adani comes from behind and takes the money."



On December 21 last year, the Delhi high court had directed the poll panel to act against Gandhi, observing that the remarks were not made in good taste.

Acting on the high court directive, the EC on Wednesday also asked Gandhi to follow its recent advisory for star campaigners and political leaders in the right earnest during election campaign.

In the advisory dated March 1, the Election Commission (EC) had warned that parties, candidates and star campaigners will face stern action, rather than just 'moral censure' for any violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

It also said that the star campaigners and candidates who have received notices in the past will face stern action for repeat violation of the model code.

"After considering all facts in the matter related to remarks such as 'jebkatra' (pickpocket) and 'pannauti', including the court order and Gandhi's reply, the Election Commission has advised Gandhi to be more careful and cautious in future," PTI reported a source from EC.

The panel has further directed Gandhi, as a star campaigner, to take into notice its March 1 advisory for all parties, star campaigners and candidates in right earnest while making public utterances.