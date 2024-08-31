 EC releases partial expense reports for Lok Sabha polls | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
EC releases partial expense reports for Lok Sabha polls

ByAditi Agrawal
Aug 31, 2024 11:43 AM IST

Data for 24 constituencies was available for the Congress. The party spent ₹70 lakh each in two constituencies won by senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Rae Bareli and Wayanad

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Friday published partial expenditure reports for the 2024 general elections. Political parties are required to submit their expenditure reports within three months of the conclusion of elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s report was not uploaded.

(Representative Photo)
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s report was not uploaded. Data for 24 constituencies was available for the Congress. The party spent 70 lakh each in two constituencies won by senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Rae Bareli and Wayanad, 75 lakh for Dhubri candidate Rakibul Hussain in two tranches, and 87 lakh on Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh in six tranches.

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), according to its partial expenditure report, spent 36 crore on candidates.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen spent 52 lakh on Hyderabad candidate Asaduddin Owaisi. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party said its state unit spent a total of 325.67 crore, of which 21.42 crore were spent on travel expenses of star campaigners, 87.36 crore on advertising, 47.89 crore on publicity materials, 8.64 crore on public meetings and rallies, and 160.35 crore on other expenses for “general party propaganda by state unit”.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) said it received receipts worth 11.06 crore during the general elections. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam got receipts worth 11.03 crore. It spent 23.34 crore, of which 22.67 crore was spent on advertising. The Telugu Desam Party did not give any figures in its partial report. The Biju Janata Dal spent 254.6 crore for both the general and state elections.

EC releases partial expense reports for Lok Sabha polls
