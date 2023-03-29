EC to keep strict vigil on poll irregularities across Karnataka: 171 checkposts….

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar Wednesday said the ECI has taken all arrangements to conduct “free, fair, and inducement-free elections” in Karnataka. To monitor movement of goods and other materials including narcotics, the EC has set up up a network of 171 checkposts in the border areas of six neighboring states that are adjoining 19 districts in the southern state. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses the press conference on Wednesday.

The poll body said that the number of these checkposts are likely to be increased based on requirement after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect. All district deputy commissioners have been directed to set up surveillance cameras with webcasting facilities at these checkposts.

"There are 58,282 polling stations in Karnataka of which 20,866 are urban. The average number of electors per polling station comes to 883. On all the sensitive booths which have been identified, we take four to five measures. Either there would CAPF, or web-casting or a micro-observer. With the combination of all of these, we tend to put more vigour and vigil on the sensitive booths," Kumar said.

"There would be 240 model polling stations which will be made eco-friendly and green booths. 100 booths would be managed purely by persons with disability," he added.

The Karnataka assembly election will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will be conducted on May 13. Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.

