'EC should answer to regain credibility': Shashi Tharoor at INDIA bloc protest

Participating in the INDIA bloc protest against Election Commission of India, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Monday that the poll body should address the issued raised by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in order to maintain its credibility. Shashi Tharoor's remarks come as several Oppostion MPs marching towards the EC office were stopped and detained by the Delhi Police.(File/ANI)

He said that as long as people have doubts in their minds regarding the fairness of elections, it will harm the credibility of the poll body.

Follow live updates of Parliament's monsoon session here.

"As long as there are doubts in the minds of people about the fairness of the elections, that is harming the credibility of the Election Commission. As long as those doubts are removed, then the Election Commission's credibility can be regained. The Election Commission's own interest lies in addressing these questions," Tharoor told news agency ANI as several Opposition MPs protested against the alleged “voter fraud” as claimed by Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

Opposition MPs march towards EC office

Hundreds of MPs of the opposition INDIA bloc took out a march from Parliament to the Election Commission office on Monday to protest against the poll body after Gandhi's “vote theft” allegations against the ECI and also the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter rolls in Bihar.

During the march, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and her party colleague and fellow MP Mitali Bagh fainted mid-way and were assisted by their party members.

The MPs marching towards the EC office were stopped by the Delhi Police. Several leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sanjay Raut were also detained during the march.

This unfolded as the Election Commission wrote to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh scheduling a meeting with 30 opposition leaders at 12 pm on Monday. However, it later said that the MPs found ways to run away from the poll body.

The Congress has said that the party leaders would have met the Election Commission, had their march been allowed to go to the Nirvachan Sadan.