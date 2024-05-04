 Elvish Yadav to face money laundering probe: What's the case about? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Elvish Yadav to face money laundering probe: What's the case about?

ByHT News Desk
May 04, 2024 11:16 AM IST

Elvish Yadav row: The Enforcement Directorate will probe the alleged proceeds of money from the snake venom business.

A money laundering case has been filed against popular YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav, who is accused of using snake venom as a recreational drug in his parties. The Enforcement Directorate has filed the case against some other individuals as well.

Youtuber Elvish Yadav being produced in a court, in Gurugram, in March. (PTI)
The Enforcement Directorate has filed the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It filed the case on the basis of the FIR and charge sheet filed by the Noida police against Elvish Yadav and others in the snake venom case.

The Enforcement Directorate will probe the alleged proceeds of money from the snake venom business and use of illicit funds for organising rave or recreational parties.

According to news agency PTI, Elvish Yadav and other accused linked to the snake venom case will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

Elvish Yadav, one of the most popular YouTubers in the country, was arrested by the Noida Police in the snake venom case, on March 17. He was later released on bail.

Elvish Yadav is accused of using snake venom as a recreational drug in parties that were allegedly hosted by him.

The 26-year-old YouTuber, the winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Wildlife Protection Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Noida police.

The snake venom case was filed in November last year, on the basis of a complaint filed by the NGO People for Animals (PFA). Five people were arrested and released on bail.

The action was taken after snake charmers were arrested from a banquet hall in Noida, with five cobras and four other species of venomous snakes. Vials of 20 ml snake venom were also found in their possession.

Per the Noida police, Elvish Yadav was not present in the banquet hall.

With inputs from PTI

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Elvish Yadav to face money laundering probe: What's the case about?
