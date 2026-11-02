ED launches money laundering probe against Zee founder Subhash Chandra

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a money laundering investigation against Essel Group chairperson and Zee founder Subhash Chandra in connection with LIC Housing Finance Limited (LICHFL) loans to two companies of the group, which allegedly caused the public sector company a loss of ₹1,322 crore, people familiar with the matter said. Chandra provided personal guarantees for the borrowings.
Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the ED’s probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) First Information Report (FIR) in the matter on August 31.
“We have registered an ECIR [Enforcement Case Information Report] in the matter,” said an officer, without providing specifics, referring to the ED’s equivalent of an FIR.
There was no response to HT’s text message to Chandra seeking comments.
A spokesperson for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said that it has been brought to the company’s notice that an ECIR “addressed to” Chandra, in his personal capacity, has been registered on the back of the ongoing CBI investigation related to the previous FIR.
The spokesperson added that the matters pertain to Chandra and the promoter entities and have no bearing on the company or its operations.
In its FIR, the CBI named Chandra as accused number one under sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust. It also refers to three companies, two individuals and other “unknown” people. Immigration authorities issued a look-out circular against Chandra at all airports, ports and land entry/exit points to ensure he does not leave the country, on CBI’s request
Loans to Group Companies
Vasant Sagar, one of the two companies, was given a loan of ₹500 crore. Pan India Infraprojects Private Limited was the co-borrower for the home entity loan for takeover and top-up of business expansion.
A ₹480 crore loan was given to Digital Subscriber Management and Consultancy Services Pvt Limited. Sprit Infrapower and Multiventures Pvt Ltd was the co-borrower under a rental discounting facility.
A rental discounting facility, also known as lease rental discounting, is a loan against future rental income.
Net Worth Certificates and Alleged Loss
The lending decisions were based on net worth certificates Chandra submitted in 2018 as his personal guarantee. For the ₹500 crore loan, Chandra submitted certification stating his net worth, as on March 31, 2017, was ₹59,113 crore. For the ₹480 crore loan, Chandra provided a net worth certificate on July 6, 2018, stating that his net worth was ₹40,562 crore.
The FIR said both loan accounts defaulted and the current loss to LICHFL was ₹1,322 crore.
According to the CBI, Chandra “categorically denied having the net worth as stated in the certificates”, which he submitted to LICHFL for approval and disbursal of the loans, during subsequent personal insolvency proceedings.
It added that during the insolvency process, Chandra said his net worth in 2024 was ₹31.79 crore and that “even in 2017-18, he did not have the net worth of more than ₹40,000 crore”.
LICHFL accused Chandra of creating “false documents to denote inflated and false net worth to cheat LICHFL into deploying funds to the Principal Borrowers”.
Insolvency Proceedings and ED Directive
LICHFL is a party in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) personal insolvency proceedings, in which the tribunal last month approved Chandra’s repayment plan of ₹6.25 crore out of admitted claims of ₹22,006 crore. A five-member bench of NCLT later stayed this order.
ED director Rahul Navin last month asked all his teams to focus on unearthing frauds in insolvency cases involving disproportionately large haircuts through which promoters re-acquire assets, the agency said in a statement.
The directive came days after the controversy over the NCLT order approving Chandra’s repayment plan.
Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.Read More
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