ED to question Raj Thackeray in IL&FS case, security increased at Mumbai office

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:18 IST

The Mumbai police have increased security outside the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) South Mumbai office as MNS chief Raj Thackeray is set to reach the ED office on Thursday over summons issued to him.

The police have stationed personnel outside the Ballard estate office and vigil has been increased in the area. Despite Thackeray on Tuesday asking his party workers not to gather outside the ED office, the police are not taking any chances. Thackeray has been asked to appear for questioning in connection with the agency’s investigation into the money laundering case involving the IL&FS group. Police personnel have been stationed outside the ED office since Tuesday.

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar had at 12.30 pm announced a show of strength outside the ED office to protest the central agency’s summons to Thackeray.“People are angry with the action and hence would be gathering outside the ED office on Thursday at 10:00 am. Apart from MNS cadres even leaders and workers of other political parties would be present at Ballard Pier (where the ED office is located),” Nandgaonkar had said.

However, at around 3 pm, Thackeray asked his workers to honour the summons and not to assemble outside the ED office. In his letter addressed to his workers, Thackeray said that since the inception of his party, there have been innumerable cases filed against him and the party workers.

Mumbai police sources stated that they will not be taking any chances to report any untoward incident. The ED has begun questioning the former business partner of Thackeray and builder Rajan Shirodkar and Unmesh Joshi, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 13:18 IST