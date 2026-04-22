Edappadi K Palaniswami bets on NDA alliance to oust DMK rule in Tamil Nadu | 5 facts on EPS

Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), a veteran agriculturist and the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, is leading the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) into the 2026 state elections as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami greets supporters during an election roadshow at the Mylapore constituency. (PTI)

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Born on May 12, 1954, in Anthiyur, Palaniswami has represented his home constituency of Edappadi in the Salem district for five terms, rising from a dedicated party cadre to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 2017 to 2021.

In the current election cycle, Palaniswami has centred his campaign on the slogan "Let’s protect the people. Let us save Tamil Nadu," accusing the ruling DMK of presiding over a breakdown in law and order and failing to fulfill over 80% of its 2021 campaign promises.

A staunch loyalist of the late Jayalalithaa, EPS has consolidated his hold over the AIADMK, positioning the party as a merit-based alternative to what he describes as the "hereditary and family politics" of the DMK.

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