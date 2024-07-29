Education minister's first reaction to Rau IAS coaching deaths: ‘Negligence’

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday blamed negligence behind the deaths of three civil services aspirants at a premier coaching center in New Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.



“There was negligence. Only when accountability is fixed, there will be a solution...It is our responsibility to ensure that such an incident is not repeated,” ANI quoted the minister as saying in the Rajya Sabha.



Earlier in Lok Sabha, the minister had said that the government issued guidelines on the regulation of coaching centres in January this year.



ALSO READ: In Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar reacts to Delhi tragedy: 'Coaching became..'

"Without an approved building, without any facility, some of the coaching centers become mafia... is the government going to take any action?" PTI quoted Pradhan as saying.



The BJP has blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for the deaths of Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Niwin Dalwin at the Rau's IAS coaching centre.



Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that those who were responsible for the deaths did not even show any sign of tension on their faces, let alone shed tears.



"The government which should have regulated the coaching institutes seriously failed to do so. The incident which took place is very unfortunate...It is sad that those who were responsible for them, not only did they not shed any tears nor did they have any tension on their faces (Jinke aankhon main aasu rehne chahiye. unke chehre par shikan tak nahi ayi)...," Trivedi was quoted by ANI as saying in the Rajya Sabha.



The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), controlled by Aam Aadmi Party, terminated an official and suspended another while launching an anti-enroachment drive days after the deaths of the three civil services aspirants.

On Sunday, the civic body sealed 13 illegal coaching centres in the area.

Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the three students were killed on Saturday after its basement was flooded due to rain, has already been sealed by police.

A junior engineer has been terminated and an assistant engineer suspended in connection with the deaths at the coaching centre, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar told PTI.



