In Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar's strong reaction to IAS centre tragedy: ‘Coaching has become...’

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar raised concern over the commercialisation of coaching centres as he allowed short duration discussion on Delhi's Rau's IAS entre flooding incident which claimed three UPSC civil services aspirants lives. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar raised concern on IAS centre coaching deaths. (PTI)

“Coaching has become virtually commerce. Every time we read a newspaper, the front one or two pages are of their advertisements,” Jagdedep Dhankar said in his remarks in the Upper House of Parliament on UPSC aspirants deaths due to drowning in a coaching centre in Delhi.

The Vice-President further said that he "deems it appropriate to have a short duration discussion or a calling attention" in the Rajya Sabha, and will hold a meeting with the leaders of all parties in his chamber on this issue.

In the Lok Sabha, the issue was raised during Zero Hour. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj attacked the AAP government, blaming its “criminal negligence” for the deaths. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who visited RML Hospital where the injured from the incident are being treated, called for monetary compensation. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP from Bihar's Purnia, Pappu Yadav, also demanded an inquiry into the matter.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner Ashwani Kumar said that a junior engineer has been terminated and an assistant engineer suspended due to lapses related to the incident. On Monday morning, bulldozers were seen clearing encroachments on the streets of Karol Bagh, where the incident occurred at Rau's IAS Study Circle.

Delhi BJP workers staged a protest near the AAP office, attacking the AAP government over the recent incident in Old Rajinder Nagar.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court, demanding a high-level investigation into the incident where three people died. The petition also called for an investigation into MCD officials who allegedly ignored a complaint from June 26, and for the formation of district-level committees to tackle illegal commercial constructions.