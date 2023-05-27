Maharashtra CM invokes PM's ‘sab par bhari’ speech to slam Opposition for boycotting opening of new Parliament

Eknath Shinde invoked prime minister Narendra Modi's ‘sab par bhari’ speech, as the Maharashtra chief minister slammed opposition parties over their decision to stay away from Sunday's inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament. PM Narendra Modi (left) and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde (right) (File Photo)

“That the construction of this temple of democracy was completed in record time, is a matter of great pride for the citizens. In 2019 (December 2020), its foundation stone was laid by Modi ji…everyone should ideally participate (in its opening),” Shinde said, according to ANI.

There are, however, some people who will always blindly oppose anything that the prime minister does, the Maharashtra CM added.

“But the public can see what is going on. Those who are objecting will be taught a lesson by the people. The opposition is scared and is, therefore, ganging up against Modi ji. This has become a case of ‘Ek Modi sab ko bhari’ (Modi alone taking on the entire opposition),” he remarked.

Shinde, who heads his faction of the Shiv Sena, which governs Maharashtra in an alliance with the PM's BJP, will attend the ceremony. The Shiv Sena's Shinde faction is also a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

As many as 21 opposition parties, including the Congress and its ally, the Shiv Sena (UBT) – the other half of what was, until June 2022, a united Shiv Sena – are boycotting the inauguration. This, they say, is because President Droupadi Murmu has been ‘disrespected’ by the Narendra Modi government as, despite being India's head of state, she will not be inaugurating the country's new Parliament. The BJP has rubbished the charge of ‘disrespecting’ the President.

On the other hand, as many as 25 parties, including several non-NDA ones, have confirmed their participation.

