Encounter between terrorists and security forces in J-K's Handwara underway

Encounter between terrorists and security forces in J-K’s Handwara underway

More details about the encounter are awaited.

india Updated: May 02, 2020 22:18 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two unidentified terrorists were neutralised in the encounter which broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama
An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Chanjmullah area of Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir, said Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two unidentified terrorists were neutralised in the encounter which broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama.

