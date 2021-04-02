Encounter between security forces, terrorist underway in J-K's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Friday morning.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kakapora area of the south Kashmir district after inputs of the presence of terrorists there, officials said.

The operation turned into an encounter when the terrorist retaliated with gunfire, he added.

The operation is underway and more details are awaited.

(with agency inputs)








