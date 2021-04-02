IND USA
Terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces at Tral bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district(HT File Photo)
Encounter between security forces, terrorist underway in J-K's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kakapora area of the south Kashmir district after inputs of the presence of terrorists there, officials said.
Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 10:05 AM IST

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Friday morning.

The operation turned into an encounter when the terrorist retaliated with gunfire, he added.

The operation is underway and more details are awaited.

(with agency inputs)



