Enforcement Directorate wants Vadra to appear in Rajasthan land case probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought the appearance of Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in connection with a money laundering probe in a land case registered in Rajasthan that the former termed as “false” and motivated by the coming elections in Rajasthan.

“Vadra has been issued summons for the second time. He didn’t appear when summons were issued for the first time earlier this month,” said a senior ED official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The ED is investigating money laundering charges on the basis of first information reports registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August last year looking into allegations that a firm connected to Vadra executed some land deals in Bikaner, which were in violation of laws.

On Facebook, Vadra said: “A flurry of media queries are suddenly being sent to me based on entirely false allegations probably being leaked by the government as polling day in Rajasthan comes close!!

“Interestingly, most of the issues arising thereof happen to be sub-judice. Is it a mere coincidence that this also coincides with certain government agencies accelerating their activities and raking up issues that either have no connection to me at all or I have already responded to years ago and cooperated with them fully over the last four years?”

The Congress refuted the report and the allegations that Vadra made money out of a dubious land deal.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP was using the ED and the IT department as a “dirty tricks department”.

“Neither the country nor the people of Rajasthan will get swayed by this baseless, conspiring and misleading news,” he said, adding the BJP was “planting fake and bogus news and misusing the agencies” for the last five years.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Vadra is the biggest farmer in the Gandhi family who grows money instead of moong and masoor.”

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 09:32 IST