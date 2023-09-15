News / India News / Engineer's Day: PM Modi pays tribute to M Visvesvaraya, lauds engineers' contribution to nation building

Engineer's Day: PM Modi pays tribute to M Visvesvaraya, lauds engineers' contribution to nation building

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Sep 15, 2023 10:19 AM IST

His tributes to them came on Engineer's Day, which is held to commemorate pioneering engineer and administrator M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted engineers, saying their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
His tributes to them came on Engineer's Day, which is held to commemorate pioneering engineer and administrator M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. He was born in 1861.

"Greetings to all hardworking engineers on Engineers' Day! Their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress. From infrastructural marvels to tech breakthroughs, their contributions touch every aspect of our lives," Modi said on X.

Paying homage to Visvesvaraya, he called him a visionary engineer and statesman.

He continues to inspire generations to innovate and serve the nation, the prime minister said.

