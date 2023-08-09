Locality to assembly, divisions dog Manipur at every level

Last Friday, the Manipur government, led by N Biren Singh, recommended to governor Anusuiya Uikey that the next session of the state assembly be convened on August 21. The governor is yet to officially convene the session but if she acquiesces, it will be the first time the assembly will be in session since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, and the first time the legislators will have met since March . Manipur has been in the throes of clashes, close to a state of civil war, for over three months. (ANI)