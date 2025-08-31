'Even dogs giving blessings': SC judge Vikram Nath says stray dog case made him famous, thanks CJI

Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath, known for playful talk, on Saturday thanked Chief Justice of India (BJI) BR Gavai, saying that the stray dogs case has made him famous across the civil society globally. Justice Vikram Nath said he has been receiving messages that not just dog lovers, even dogs are giving him blessings. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai (L) with Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath (ANI/Supreme Court of India)

The stray dogs hearing, in which the Supreme Court first ordered relocation of all canines of Delhi NCR and later modified the directive, hit headlines across the country and even outside with a section of people backing the order and many opposing it.

‘Elated that people outside India know me’

Sharing his recent experience of being asked about the stray dogs case at an event, Justice Nath said he felt “elated” to know people outside India were also aware of him.

"So long I have been known in the legal fraternity for the little work I do, but I am thankful to the stray dogs for making me known to the entire civil society, not only in this country but world over,” LiveLaw quoted Justice Nath as saying at the Regional Conference on Human- Wildlife conflict in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

“And I am thankful to my CJI for allotting me that matter. Recently, we were in 'Law Asia POLA Summit'. The presidents of the lawyers association were here. So they started asking questions about stray dogs matter. I felt very elated …well people outside India also know me. So I am thankful to them for giving me this recognition," he added.

"And I have also been receiving messages saying that apart from dog lovers, dogs are also giving me blessings and good wishes. In addition to human blessings and good wishes, I have their good wishes also," Justice Nath said.

Justice Vikram Nath was part of the three-judge bench the case was shifted to a day after the earlier bench of the Supreme Court ordered relocation of all stray dogs of Delhi NCR to shelters within eight weeks, and also directed authorities to not release them back.

The August 11 order was modified on August 22 amid widespread backlash. Justice Nath's bench ordered that the stray dogs will be returned to the places they are picked up from after vaccination and sterilisation.