Evening brief: Terrorists killed 16 Kashmiri Pandits, Centre not doing anything, says Kejriwal, and all the latest news

'Kashmiri Pandits locked inside their colonies. Is this justice'? asks Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed the Kashmiri Pandits were locked inside their colonies for protesting against the killings of the members of the community in the Kashmir Valley. Read more

Satyendar Jain deserves Padma Vibhushan: Delhi CM after Smriti Irani’s charges

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday countered Union minister Smriti Irani's allegations against his minister Satyendar Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on Monday. Read more

BJP names 4 union ministers to head up party's Rajya Sabha polls efforts

The BJP on Wednesday appointed four union ministers to head the party's election bids for forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan. Read more

Israel laser shield - to protect from missiles - costs just $2 per interception

A laser-based air defence system that Israel hopes to deploy from next year to neutralise enemy rockets and drones will cost just $2 per interception, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday. Read more

Singer KK dies of suspected heart attack; warning signs and symptoms of cardiac trouble

The sudden demise of popular Bollywood singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath), 53, has sent shockwaves across the industry and has left his fans in disbelief. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor accepts Varun Dhawan's Jugjugg Jeeyo dance dare in viral video

Jugjugg Jeeyo is a Bollywood comedy-drama movie that is all set to release on June 24. It features Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli in the lead roles, among others. Read more

Kichcha Sudeep talks about Twitter spat with Ajay Devgn over India's national language: 'It wasn't about ego'

Earlier in April, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep engaged in a Twitter spat over Hindi being a national language. The spat started after Sudeep stated at an event that "Hindi is no more a national language." Read more

India win Asia Cup bronze with 1-0 win over Japan in third-place playoff match

The young Indian men's hockey team produced a spirited performance to beat Japan 1-0 and clinch the bronze medal in the Asia Cup here on Wednesday. Read more

Watch| Putin looks at India and China for more discounted oil exports to counter EU ban

